Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $206.87 million and $33.81 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00503991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,151.19 or 0.30389500 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

