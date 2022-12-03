Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

