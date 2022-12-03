EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.76

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.76 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 43.95 ($0.53). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 43.10 ($0.52), with a volume of 71,844 shares changing hands.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £204.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2,250.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.82.

EKF Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

