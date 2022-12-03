El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in November

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 133,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $396.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

