Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $272-274 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.69 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $56.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

