Electroneum Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $38.37 million and $32,074.11 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001266 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,178,224 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

