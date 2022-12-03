Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ELEEF opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

