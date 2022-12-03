ELIS (XLS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.30

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, ELIS has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001900 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $64.70 million and $18.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,027.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010555 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00244913 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32351852 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.