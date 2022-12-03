Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $85.29

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.29 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.02). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.04), with a volume of 474,303 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.46. The firm has a market cap of £527.33 million and a P/E ratio of 582.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83.
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
