Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 16.0% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 592,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 17.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 19.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 275,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.61 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

