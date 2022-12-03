Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.22.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.61 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

