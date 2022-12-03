Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) President Mark S. Shapiro Sells 435,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.14, for a total transaction of 9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR opened at 21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.94.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.