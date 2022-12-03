Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) President Mark S. Shapiro Sells 435,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.14, for a total transaction of 9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Endeavor Group Price Performance
Shares of EDR opened at 21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
