Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,352,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 1,791,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDVMF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 2,400 ($28.71) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

EDVMF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.78. 3,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,387. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.