Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 714,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,403. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLAY. Citigroup downgraded Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.28) to €7.30 ($7.53) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.05) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

