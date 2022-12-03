Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.60. 182,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,849% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

