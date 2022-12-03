Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 5.97% of Energem worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Energem during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Energem during the first quarter worth $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Energem news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,295,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENCP opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Energem Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

