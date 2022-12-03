Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 5.1 %

EFOI stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

