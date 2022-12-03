Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $311.97 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $311.97 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
