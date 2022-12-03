Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $309.63 million and approximately $36.79 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001826 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.70 or 0.06226693 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00503827 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.71 or 0.30645176 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
