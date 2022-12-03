Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CTO Sells $25,760.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $89,050.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Enovix Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

