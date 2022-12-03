Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 10,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Entrée Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Further Reading

