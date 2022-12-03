EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,658. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

