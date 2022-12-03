Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

