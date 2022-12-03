ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $10.43 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $14.05 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,966.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00243112 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00922906 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

