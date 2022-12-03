Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Volume Tops $453,567.18

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $88.71 million and approximately $453,567.18 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00008266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,040.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00453249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00115941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00865518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00654979 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00248253 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,977,164 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.