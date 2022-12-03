Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
CUYTF stock remained flat at $21.05 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
