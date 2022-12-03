Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

CUYTF stock remained flat at $21.05 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

