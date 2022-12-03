Euler Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Euler token can now be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00032499 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $54.77 million and $1.58 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euler has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

