Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of EURN opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

