Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells $14,348.16 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Nigam sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $14,348.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Ajay Nigam sold 29 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $807.65.

Everbridge Trading Down 1.6 %

EVBG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,257. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.