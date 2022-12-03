Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 24.71.

LCID opened at 10.15 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 9.55 and a twelve month high of 49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of 12.63 and a 200-day moving average of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $688,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

