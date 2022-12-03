Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 24.71.
Lucid Group Trading Up 3.3 %
LCID opened at 10.15 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 9.55 and a twelve month high of 49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of 12.63 and a 200-day moving average of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.40.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
