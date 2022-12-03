Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGRU) Shares Up 0.2%

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 11,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 27,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Evergreen Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $2,898,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $2,298,000.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

