Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as low as $9.03. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
