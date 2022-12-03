EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Hal M. Lucas Sells 1,340 Shares

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $32,521.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EVI Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EVI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the second quarter worth $1,630,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 94.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the second quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

