EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.34. EVI Industries shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 31,376 shares.

EVI Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.92 million, a P/E ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.57.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $32,521.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

