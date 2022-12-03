Evmos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $865,520.71 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $175.94 million and $865,520.71 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

