Evmos Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $183.64 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $183.64 million and approximately $803,885.44 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

