Exos Asset Management LLC Buys 4,845 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Gores Holdings IX worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,703,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

