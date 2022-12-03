Exos Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 38.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 85,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition Price Performance

ASAX opened at $10.03 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Astrea Acquisition Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

