Exos Asset Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Gores Technology Partners accounts for approximately 1.8% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 933,430 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 174.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 828,101 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 500.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

GTPA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.