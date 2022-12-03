Exos Asset Management LLC Has $439,000 Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,908 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 257.4% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 210,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 151,346 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 337.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 396,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 305,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Omega Alpha SPAC Stock Performance

OMEG stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Omega Alpha SPAC Company Profile

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.