Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNAB. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 23.4% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 790,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 149,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 156.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 242,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.98 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

