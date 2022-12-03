Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $334,000 in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of SHUA opened at $10.23 on Friday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.