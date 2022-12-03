Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. 1,118,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,175. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

