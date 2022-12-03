Fei USD Hits Market Cap of $423.65 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $423.65 million and $297,687.65 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,981.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040519 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00242531 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99146661 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $381,483.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.