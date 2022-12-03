Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $47.63 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $47.63 million and $5.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.