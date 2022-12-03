Financial Survey: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -22.72% -22.74% -13.09% Eventbrite -30.61% -47.40% -8.17%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.84 -$52.77 million ($0.60) -7.20 Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.80 -$139.08 million ($0.78) -9.24

This table compares Vimeo and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vimeo and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $17.14, suggesting a potential upside of 296.83%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.71%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Volatility and Risk

Vimeo has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vimeo beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

