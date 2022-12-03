FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Shares Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,984 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTVI. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

FTVI opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

