First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Down 5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.77 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

