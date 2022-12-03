First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Community Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
First Community Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Featured Stories
