First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

First Community Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

About First Community

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

