First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.95.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Republic Bank by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after buying an additional 818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $217.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

